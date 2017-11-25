Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Supreme Care Services Limited

Units G01/G02 Kings Wharf, 297-301 Kingsland Road, London,
E8 4DL
020 3861 6262
www.supremecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Hackney

Who runs this service

  • Supreme Care Services Limited

Registered manager

Olubukola Famuditimi

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
