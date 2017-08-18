Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Surecare Doncaster Ltd

7 Heather Court, Shaw Wood Way, Doncaster,
DN2 5YL
01302 561517
www.surecare.co.uk/doncaster

Local authority

  • Doncaster

Who runs this service

  • Surecare (Doncaster) Ltd

Registered manager

Caron Oldreive

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
