Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Surecare (Stockport and Tameside)

Unit 3, Ground Floor, Orient House, Newton Street, Hyde,
SK14 4RY
0161 637 1914

Local authority

  • Tameside

Who runs this service

  • Doufange Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017