Domiciliary care

Sustain (UK) Ltd

2a Albert Road, Harborne, Birmingham,
B17 0AN
0121 428 2221
www.sustainuk.org

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • Sustain (UK) Ltd

Registered manager

Pauline Joyce

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
