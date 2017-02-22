Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Swallownest Nursing Home

Chesterfield Road, Sheffield,
S26 4TL
0114 254 0608
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/swallownest/

About Swallownest Nursing Home

Swallownest is a purpose-built home offering nursing, residential, respite and end of life care in Sheffield, near the M1. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and washroom facilities, and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. It has an entertainment room for residents to pursue hobbies and catch up with family and friends. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, gardening, professional entertainers, music therapy, flower arranging, local school performances and shows, animal therapy, minibus outings and church services. Outdoors is a courtyard with raised flowerbeds that green-fingered enthusiasts can enjoy maintaining, plus an open and secure patio area.

Accommodation

  • 65Residents
  • 17Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 48Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Rotherham

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Janette Myers

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
