Swallownest is a purpose-built home offering nursing, residential, respite and end of life care in Sheffield, near the M1. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and washroom facilities, and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. It has an entertainment room for residents to pursue hobbies and catch up with family and friends. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, gardening, professional entertainers, music therapy, flower arranging, local school performances and shows, animal therapy, minibus outings and church services. Outdoors is a courtyard with raised flowerbeds that green-fingered enthusiasts can enjoy maintaining, plus an open and secure patio area.

