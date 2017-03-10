Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Swan House

High Street, Winslow,
MK18 3DR
01296 711400
www.heritagecare.co.uk

About Swan House

Swan House is a small registered care home providing residential care for 32 people, situated in the heart of Winslow. The home has two self-contained living areas, each with their own 24-hour staff teams. One of these living areas is designed for older people living with dementia and is able to provide a higher level of support. The home offers daily activities for residents led by a dedicated activity coordinator. Visitors and families can also enjoy the accessible grounds and gardens.

Accommodation

  • 32Residents
  • 32Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Buckinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • Heritage Care Limited

Registered manager

Denise Curtis

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
