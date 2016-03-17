Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Tailor Maid Care Solutions Limited

Unit 4, Adam Court, North Gate, Nottingham,
NG7 7GR
0330 223 3855
www.tailormaidcare.com

Local authority

  • Nottingham

Who runs this service

  • Tailor Maid Care Solutions Limited

Registered manager

Karl Davies

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
