Tall Trees in the village of Shipton-under-Wychwood in Oxfordshire provides residential, nursing and specialist dementia care on a short and long term basis in a purpose-built home over two floors. All of the bedrooms are tastefully decorated and furnished to a high standard, each with en suite facilities. Staff encourage residents to make their room their own with small items of furniture and other treasured possessions. They also work with each resident, their family and friends, to ensure they fully understand their unique history, enabling the team to plan care, support and daily activities based around each resident's unique individual needs.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.