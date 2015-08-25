Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Tameside Adult Services

Ashton Primary Care Centre, 193 Old Street, Ashton Under Lyne,
OL6 7SR
0161 342 2400
www.tameside.gov.uk

Local authority

  • Tameside

Who runs this service

  • Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
