Domiciliary care

Tameside Learning Disability Service

Dukinfield Town Hall, King Street, Dukinfield,
SK16 4LA
0161 342 5240
www.tameside.gov.uk

Local authority

  • Tameside

Who runs this service

  • Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council

Registered manager

Alison White

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Good
