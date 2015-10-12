Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

TBTT Direct Limited T/A Diamond Star Care Services

Office S6, Applewood Grove Training & Enterprise Centre, Cradley Heath,
B64 6EW
07979 390303
www.diamondstarcareservices.co.uk

Local authority

  • Sandwell

Who runs this service

  • TBTT Direct Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
