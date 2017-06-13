Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Teasdale Healthcare Ltd

Office 6, Brampton House, 10 Queen Street, Newcastle,
ST5 1ED
01782 664895
www.teasdalehealth.com

Local authority

  • Staffordshire

Who runs this service

  • Teasdale Healthcare Ltd

Registered manager

Stephanie Bowyer

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017