St Joseph's Hospice 24/7 offers specialist advice to people affected by serious, life-limiting conditions. Supporting persons facing a new symptom, a concerned carer or member of the family, or are a health and social care professional caring for people in the last years of life. Patients, carers and members of the public; primary health care teams, e.g. district nurses and GPs; out-of-hours services; nursing and care home staff can use this service. The person you wish to discuss does not have to be known to St Joseph's Hospice.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17