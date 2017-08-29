Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

24/7 Advice and Support Line

St Joseph's Hospice Mare Street, London,
E8 4SA
0300 303 0400
www.stjh.org.uk/our-services/247-advice-support-line
info@stjh.org.uk

About 24/7 Advice and Support Line

St Joseph's Hospice 24/7 offers specialist advice to people affected by serious, life-limiting conditions. Supporting persons facing a new symptom, a concerned carer or member of the family, or are a health and social care professional caring for people in the last years of life. Patients, carers and members of the public; primary health care teams, e.g. district nurses and GPs; out-of-hours services; nursing and care home staff can use this service. The person you wish to discuss does not have to be known to St Joseph's Hospice.

Who runs this service

  • St Joseph's Hospice

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Residents of City and Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Newham

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017