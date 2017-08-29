The Kent Dementia Helpline is a freephone service operated by Alzheimer's & Dementia Support Service. During the main opening hours, staff can provide information and support, or discuss any concerns that a person may have. They can also send out literature, search for information, make calls on behalf of a person or call back later with information requested. Outside main opening hours, the service provides listening and emotional support, and is anonymous and confidential.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17