Support group

24h Kent Dementia Helpline

Alzheimer's & Dementia Support Services Safeharbour Coldharbour Road, Gravesend, Kent,
DA11 8AE
0800 500 3014
www.alz-dem.org
helpline@alz-dem.org

About 24h Kent Dementia Helpline

The Kent Dementia Helpline is a freephone service operated by Alzheimer's & Dementia Support Service. During the main opening hours, staff can provide information and support, or discuss any concerns that a person may have. They can also send out literature, search for information, make calls on behalf of a person or call back later with information requested. Outside main opening hours, the service provides listening and emotional support, and is anonymous and confidential.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's and Dementia Support Services (ADSS)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who is affected by dementia, including professionals looking to access services for people they are supporting

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
