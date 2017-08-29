About 24h Kent Dementia Helpline

The Kent Dementia Helpline is a freephone service operated by Alzheimer's & Dementia Support Service. During the main opening hours, staff can provide information and support, or discuss any concerns that a person may have. They can also send out literature, search for information, make calls on behalf of a person or call back later with information requested. Outside main opening hours, the service provides listening and emotional support, and is anonymous and confidential.