Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Carers Adviceline

20 Great Dover Street, London,
SE1 4LX
0808 707 7777
www.carersuk.org/adviceline
advice@carersuk.org

About Carers Adviceline

The Carers UK Adviceline provides expert information and advice to people looking after a loved one. Open five days a week and covering the whole of the UK, get in touch for advice on benefits and tax credits, carers' employment rights, assessments, services and how to challenge decisions. There is also a listening service so a person can talk through their caring situation with a trained volunteer who understands what they are going through.

Who runs this service

  • Carers UK

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017