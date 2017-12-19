Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Carers Information Line

135-139 Shields Road Byker, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear,
NE6 1DN
0191 275 5060
www.newcastlecarers.org.uk
info@newcastlecarers.org.uk

About Carers Information Line

Newcastle Carers is a local independent charity working citywide to provide dedicated confidential information and support. They provide a range of information and support services to help improve the quality of life for Newcastle carers. Carers can get in touch with specific queries or if they are not sure what their information needs are. They can work with you to help you find the information you need to care for someone and can inform you about other services to help you to look after yourself.

Who runs this service

  • Newcastle Carers

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Adult unpaid carers, who care for a family member or friend who lives in Newcastle
  • The cared-for must live in Newcastle-upon-Tyne even if the carer doesn't.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

