About Carers Information Line

Newcastle Carers is a local independent charity working citywide to provide dedicated confidential information and support. They provide a range of information and support services to help improve the quality of life for Newcastle carers. Carers can get in touch with specific queries or if they are not sure what their information needs are. They can work with you to help you find the information you need to care for someone and can inform you about other services to help you to look after yourself.