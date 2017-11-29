About Fermanagh Calling

Fermanagh Calling is a community based telephone link service which is free and confidential. It offers clients: friendly conversation and more social contact; community links; sharing of local news and events of interest; medical appointments reminders and provides up to date quality information on local services or directs clients to other organisations. Although the service is based in Rossinver, Fermanagh Calling is available to eligible people living in County Fermanagh. Fermanagh Calling is operated by trained and vetted staff and volunteers.