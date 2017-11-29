Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Fermanagh Calling

New Ballagh Centre, Rossinver, Co Leitrim,
F91 H2HY
www.rcdc.ie
rise@rcdc.ie

About Fermanagh Calling

Fermanagh Calling is a community based telephone link service which is free and confidential. It offers clients: friendly conversation and more social contact; community links; sharing of local news and events of interest; medical appointments reminders and provides up to date quality information on local services or directs clients to other organisations. Although the service is based in Rossinver, Fermanagh Calling is available to eligible people living in County Fermanagh. Fermanagh Calling is operated by trained and vetted staff and volunteers.

Who runs this service

  • Good Morning Northern Ireland Network

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Any older person over 60 years of age living in Fermanagh

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017