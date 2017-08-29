About General and Carers Information Helpline

Help & Care run a Helpline providing information about all issues affecting older and vulnerable people as well as carers. The team provide information directly and can signpost or refer to other organisations or support projects depending on individual needs. The helpline for carers provides a one-stop information and support service for carers. For carers in Dorset, Help & Care organise training workshops for carers and operate the Short Break Service. Information factsheets are also available on a wide range of issues of use to carars and/or the people they care for.