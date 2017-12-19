Good Day Good Carer is a service provided for Carers Trust by the Confederation of Community Groups. Good Day Good Carer is a confidential telephone support service for older carers offering information and advice on respite breaks, benefit entitlement, aids and adaptations, housing matters and health and well-being. Good Day Good Carer works to identify support services for carers and offers support tailored to individual needs including a confidential telephone support service delivered by trained volunteers and/or a visit from a Mind the Gap Carer Support Outreach Worker, a listening ear for carers and an opportunity to be heard and support for local Carers Forums and services.
