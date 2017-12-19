Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Good Morning North Belfast

96-98 Sunningdale Gardens, Belfast, County Antrim,
BT14 6SL
028 9071 9200
www.goodmorningni.org
goodmorningnorthbelfast@outlook.com

Good Morning North Belfast is a free, community-based telephone support service. The support team can make a telephone call to a person at an agreed time each morning, to check that they are ok and to have a friendly chat. The team can offer medication and appointment reminders daily. They can also pass on information about local services and community events in their area. If a person does not answer their telephone at the prearranged time, their nominated contact person or keyholder can be contacted to let them know that there may be a problem. The service also includes advice on benefits, housing and personal security and a Befriending scheme. A Gardening service is offered between March and September.

Who runs this service

  • Good Morning Northern Ireland Network

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Older and other people living in the North Belfast area, who may be vulnerable or isolated. Self-referrals or referrals by family members, friends or Health and Social Care professionals are all accepted.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
