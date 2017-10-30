About Information and Advice

Staywell provides an information, advice and advocacy service to anyone aged 60 and over. Quality assured advice service covering a wide range of issues including: money, pensions, benefits, health and community care, housing, transport and support at home. Through a partnership with the Kingston Dementia Action Alliance, a Dementia Development Coordinator is also available to provide information about dementia services in the Kingston Borough, Dementia Friends sessions and can assist businesses with joining the Dementia Action Alliance.