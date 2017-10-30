Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Raleigh House 14 Nelson Road, New Malden,
KT3 5EA
020 8408 8170
www.staywellservices.org.uk
advice@staywellservices.org.uk

Staywell provides an information, advice and advocacy service to anyone aged 60 and over. Quality assured advice service covering a wide range of issues including: money, pensions, benefits, health and community care, housing, transport and support at home. Through a partnership with the Kingston Dementia Action Alliance, a Dementia Development Coordinator is also available to provide information about dementia services in the Kingston Borough, Dementia Friends sessions and can assist businesses with joining the Dementia Action Alliance.

  • Staywell Age Concern Kingston

Support group

  • People aged 60 and above and their family or carers
  • Residents of London Borough of Kingston upon Thames

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
