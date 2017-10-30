Staywell provides an information, advice and advocacy service to anyone aged 60 and over. Quality assured advice service covering a wide range of issues including: money, pensions, benefits, health and community care, housing, transport and support at home. Through a partnership with the Kingston Dementia Action Alliance, a Dementia Development Coordinator is also available to provide information about dementia services in the Kingston Borough, Dementia Friends sessions and can assist businesses with joining the Dementia Action Alliance.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17