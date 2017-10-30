Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Information and support on Macular Disease

PO Box 1870, Andover, Hampshire,
SP10 9AD
0300 303 0111
www.macularsociety.org
help@macularsociety.org

About Information and support on Macular Disease

The Macular Society provide information and support to improve the lives of people with macular disease and to ensure no one has to face it alone. They have around 300 Macular Society support groups around the UK and beyond, run by volunteers who are the experts in living with macular disease. They also have a helpline as well as befriending and counselling services and offer one-to-one training in skills to make the best use of remaining vision.

Who runs this service

  • The Macular Society

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone with any macular condition, their carers, friends and family

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017