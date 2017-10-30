About Information and support on Macular Disease

The Macular Society provide information and support to improve the lives of people with macular disease and to ensure no one has to face it alone. They have around 300 Macular Society support groups around the UK and beyond, run by volunteers who are the experts in living with macular disease. They also have a helpline as well as befriending and counselling services and offer one-to-one training in skills to make the best use of remaining vision.