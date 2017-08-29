Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

National Dementia Helpline

8 Fenchurch Place, London,
EC3M 4AJ
0300 222 1122
(Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00)
alzheimers.org.uk
helpline@alzheimers.org.uk

About National Dementia Helpline

If you have concerns about Alzheimer's disease or about any other form of dementia, Alzheimer's Society National Dementia Helpline can provide information, advice, support, and signposting to other appropriate organisations. Callers speak to a trained Helpline Adviser. Calls to the Helpline are confidential. Calls to the Helpline cost no more than the national call rate and must also count towards any inclusive minutes in a phone contract. This rule applies to calls from any type of line including mobile, BT, other fixed line or payphone.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's Society

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • The general public

Service available

  • Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017