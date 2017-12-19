The Silver Line is the only free, confidential 24-hour telephone helpline service providing emotional support, friendship, and information and advice to older people and their carers, and also protects and supports those who are suffering abuse or neglect. The helpline is open at any time of the day or night when other support services may be closed. The Silver Line is not a face to face service but offers telephone and letter writing friendship only.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18