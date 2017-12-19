Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

The Silver Line Helpline

Trade Tower Calico Row, London,
SW11 3YH
0800 470 8090
www.thesilverline.org.uk
info@thesilverline.org.uk

About The Silver Line Helpline

The Silver Line is the only free, confidential 24-hour telephone helpline service providing emotional support, friendship, and information and advice to older people and their carers, and also protects and supports those who are suffering abuse or neglect. The helpline is open at any time of the day or night when other support services may be closed. The Silver Line is not a face to face service but offers telephone and letter writing friendship only.

Who runs this service

  • The Silver Line

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people and their carers, who may be feeling socially isolated or lonely

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017