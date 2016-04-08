Tenlands is a purpose-built home offering nursing and residential care in Ferryhill, County Durham, near the A167 and the A1. Two of the 39 bedrooms have en suite facilities, and all have washbasins, and are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, hairdresser, and a smoking area. Organised activities include music therapy, exercise, pet therapy, tea dances and baking. The home has a lawned garden, plus a patio and conservatory.

