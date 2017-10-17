Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Teonfa care services

Suite 7Gi, Britannia House, Leagrave Road, Luton,
LU3 1RJ
01582 730591

Local authority

  • Luton

Who runs this service

  • Teonfa Limited

Registered manager

Gloria Okpere

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Inadequate
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Inadequate
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
