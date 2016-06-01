Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Thackley Green Specialist Care Centre

Off Lewin Road, Great Oakley, Corby,
NN18 8JS
01536 462720
www.shaw.co.uk

About Thackley Green Specialist Care Centre

Thackley Green Specialist Centre, Great Oakley, Corby, offers a range of short stay, intermediate and respite care services for older people to enable them to return to their own home, await a move to live at a more appropriate community setting or to provide a break for carers. It has 24 places offering rehabilitation, 8 respite care places and 19 respite care places for older people with dementia-related illnesses. Physiotherapy and occupational therapy support are provided and there is a spa pool, fitness suite and occupational therapy kitchen. Thackley Green has 51 en suite single or which 14 are apartments with en suite facilities, separate lounge/diner and kitchenette facilities. There is a small shop and hairdressing salon, two communal dining areas, and a number of lounges, while landscaped enclosed gardens surround the Centre. It operates in partnership with Northamptonshire County Council.

Accommodation

  • 51Residents
  • 51Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare (Group) Limited

Registered manager

Linda Streeter

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
