The Beeches is a purpose-built care home offering dementia and residential care in Armthorpe, Doncaster, easily reached from the M18. It has quiet lounges plus an entertainment room for hobbies and social activities. Many bedrooms have washroom facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. The home has a GP service, visiting hairdresser, chiropodist and other therapists, and a designated smoking area. Organised activities include animal therapy, coffee mornings, church services and minibus outings to local places of interest including the library, park and museum. The landscaped gardens include a patio area, pergola and gazebo.

