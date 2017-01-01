Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

The Beeches Nursing Home

Ladysmill Court, Off Limekilns Road, Dunfermline,
KY12 7YD
01383 737377

About The Beeches Nursing Home

The Beeches is a purpose-built home offering dementia and nursing care in Dunfermline, Fife, reached from the A823. All bedrooms are en suite, wheelchair friendly and have TV and phone points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service and a hairdresser visits every week. Organised activities include outings, animal therapy and performances by local school children. Outdoors is an open and secure patio area.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 40Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Fife

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
