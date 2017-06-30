Bernard Sunley is a purpose-built care home offering support and accommodation for those requiring residential, nursing or dementia care. All the rooms have en-suite bathrooms and the home has a range of communal areas, including a cosy lounge and a bright and airy dining room. The home also has the Smiles Cafe - a warm and welcoming area for residents and their families. The grounds have been developed over the years by residents and staff and the home has a sheltered courtyard garden, which provides a relaxing space to sit and read or talk to friends and family.

