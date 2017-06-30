Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

The Bernard Sunley Nursing and Dementia Care Home

College Road, Maybury, Woking,
GU22 8BT
01483 764300
www.fote.org.uk

About The Bernard Sunley Nursing and Dementia Care Home

Bernard Sunley is a purpose-built care home offering support and accommodation for those requiring residential, nursing or dementia care. All the rooms have en-suite bathrooms and the home has a range of communal areas, including a cosy lounge and a bright and airy dining room. The home also has the Smiles Cafe - a warm and welcoming area for residents and their families. The grounds have been developed over the years by residents and staff and the home has a sheltered courtyard garden, which provides a relaxing space to sit and read or talk to friends and family.

Accommodation

  • 35Residents
  • 35Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Surrey

Who runs this service

  • Friends of the Elderly

Registered manager

Karen Baker

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
