Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

The Care Workshop

214F The Big Peg, 120 Vyse Street, Jewellery Quarter, Birmingham,
B18 6NF
0121 638 0740
www.thecareworkshop.co.uk

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • The Care Workshop Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017