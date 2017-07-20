Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

The Caring Company (Oxon)

C10 Didcot Enterprise Centre, Hawksworth, Didcot,
OX11 7PH
01235 206117
www.thecaringcompany.org.uk

Local authority

  • Oxfordshire

Who runs this service

  • The Caring Company (Oxon) Ltd

Registered manager

Maureen Walker

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
