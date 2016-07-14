The Cedars care home has been providing residential care for the elderly, including dementia care, since 1986, in the heart of the leafy and gentile Bowdon Conservation Area. The home provides long-term care, respite care (short breaks) and convelescence care. The building itself is a converted Victorian villa, set in an enviable position with south-facing landscaped gardens and far-reaching views over Bowdon Cricket and Hockey Club and the Cheshire Plain towards Jodrell Bank in the distance. As well as providing for our residents' personal needs, including nutritious food choices freshly prepared on a daily, the Cedars also provides a wide range of activities, events and outings for those wishing to take part, as well as additional services including hairdressing, physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

