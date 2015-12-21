Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

The Coach House Nursing Home

Dishforth Road, Sharow, Ripon,
HG4 5BQ
01765 600541
www.coachhouse-nh.co.uk

About The Coach House Nursing Home

Coach House is a family-run care home providing residential and nursing care in an attractive detached period property in landscaped, extensive parkland surroundings in the village of Sharow, one mile from the centre of Ripon. All bedrooms are en suite and equipped with a nurse call system, colour television, direct dial telephone and wi-fi. The home offers a wide range of organised activities and outings.

Accommodation

  • 42Residents
  • 40Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • North Yorkshire

Who runs this service

  • The Coach House Nursing Home

Registered manager

Jill Harrison

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
