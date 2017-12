Coach House is a family-run care home providing residential and nursing care in an attractive detached period property in landscaped, extensive parkland surroundings in the village of Sharow, one mile from the centre of Ripon. All bedrooms are en suite and equipped with a nurse call system, colour television, direct dial telephone and wi-fi. The home offers a wide range of organised activities and outings.

