The Daffodils is a purpose-built care home offering dementia and respite care near Merthyr Tydfil town centre. It has its own pet cat, called Lucky, and organised activities include musical events, manicure and pedicure sessions, visits from professional entertainers, cooking club, gentle exercise with a visiting physiotherapist, church services and regular visits from the mobile library. All bedrooms have TV points and a nurse call system, while communal bathrooms and a shower room are available. The home has a GP service, hairdressing and beauty salon, and chiropody, dentist and optician services are available. There's a courtyard garden where the gardening club can enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds looking good, plus a conservatory.

