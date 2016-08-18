The Fairway is set in a quiet residential area and provides both residential and specialist dementia care, as well as the opportunity for a short break. It has a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms and more. Each bedroom is fully furnished, but residents are welcome to bring their own possessions too. It has a Best Friends Cafe where residents can sit and chat with friends and family over tea, coffee and cake. And activity team plans a wide range of activities for residents, while the grounds around the home offer the perfect place a spot of gardening, or to relax and enjoy the surroundings.

