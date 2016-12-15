The Gables and its gardens overlook the promenade at Gorleston, near to the towns of Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft. It is a beautiful Victorian mansion with large rooms and a wealth of fine architectural detail such as the ornate door architraves. Large lounges allow residents to relax in comfortable surroundings with their family and friends. Many of the rooms are en suite, and some have sea views. Although all rooms are fully furnished, residents are encouraged to bring with them items of furniture and personal possessions so that their room can be a true home from home . The grounds, a mere stone s throw from the beach, include a sheltered patio, waist high flower beds and a barbecue area. The annual fete, held in the garden, is one way in which The Gables fully embraces the community spirit.

