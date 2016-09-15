Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

The Good Care Group

15th Floor, Tower Building, Elizabeth House, York Road, London,
SE1 7NQ
020 3728 7575
www.thegoodcaregroup.com

Local authority

  • Lambeth

Who runs this service

  • The Good Care Group London Limited

Registered manager

Katharine Joslin

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
