Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

The Good Shepherd Healthcare Services Ltd

Park House, 8 Grove Ash Close, Mount Farm, Milton Keynes,
MK1 1BZ
01908 367474
www.tgscare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Milton Keynes

Who runs this service

  • The Good Shepherd Healthcare Services Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017