Domiciliary care

The Haven Healthcare Ltd

Unit 3-4 Downham Business Enterprise, 157-159 Boundfield Road, London,
SE6 1PE
020 7998 7688

Local authority

  • Lewisham

Who runs this service

  • The Haven Healthcare Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
