Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

The Hillings

Grenville Way, Eaton Socon, St Neots,
PE19 8HZ
01480 214020
www.healthcarehomes.co.uk

About The Hillings

The Hillings is a purpose-built residential home tucked away at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac in Eaton Socon, Cambridgeshire. It comprises a number of attractive wings arranged around well-stocked courtyard gardens. The individual bedrooms are spacious and well-furnished although residents are encouraged to bring items of their furniture and possessions with them for that personal touch. Every wing has a large lounge and dining area where residents meet to socialise and share meals. Surrounding the home is an area of lawn where residents can walk or, during good weather, sit under the shade of the trees. The courtyard gardens are stocked with colourful shrubs and plants that give year round interest, particularly to those that have a love of gardening.

Accommodation

  • 72Residents
  • 30Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 42Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Cambridgeshire

Who runs this service

  • Healthcare Homes Group Limited

Registered manager

Deborah Wiltshire

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017