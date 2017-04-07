The Hillings is a purpose-built residential home tucked away at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac in Eaton Socon, Cambridgeshire. It comprises a number of attractive wings arranged around well-stocked courtyard gardens. The individual bedrooms are spacious and well-furnished although residents are encouraged to bring items of their furniture and possessions with them for that personal touch. Every wing has a large lounge and dining area where residents meet to socialise and share meals. Surrounding the home is an area of lawn where residents can walk or, during good weather, sit under the shade of the trees. The courtyard gardens are stocked with colourful shrubs and plants that give year round interest, particularly to those that have a love of gardening.

