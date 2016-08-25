Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

The Hospital of God Care Services

Minerva House, St Marys Court, Horden, Peterlee,
SR8 4DQ
0191 518 0872

Local authority

  • Durham

Who runs this service

  • The Hospital of God at Greatham

Registered manager

Gail Defty

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
