Residential care home

The Lilacs Residential Home

42-44 Old Tiverton Road, Exeter,
EX4 6NG
01392 435271

About The Lilacs Residential Home

The Lilacs is made up of three Victorian terraced houses with purpose-built care facilities and just a short walk from the centre of Exeter. It benefits from a patio and garden areas overlooking a bowling green. There are two quiet sitting rooms as well as a lounge/diner _ the heart of the home. The home is visited by a hairdresser, chiropodist, dentist and optician. Organised activities include arts and crafts, music and trips out in the home_s own minibus.

Accommodation

  • 29Residents
  • 5Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 24Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • Lilacs Care Ltd

Registered manager

Patricia Hall

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Patio Patio
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
