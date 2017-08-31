The Manor House is set in 18 acres of well-maintained gardens and woodland two miles outside North Walsham. The spacious accommodation includes a splendid conservatory, two dining rooms and a library, and is decorated in an elegant period style. The en suite bedrooms have garden views with French doors leading to a patio area, and are equipped with television and telephone points. All rooms are fully furnished but the home welcomes as little or as much of resident s own furniture as they wish. The Norfolk Broads and coastline are within easy reach and Norwich is a comfortable distance for trips to the theatre, shopping and concerts using the home s minibus. The extensive grounds offer many places for quiet enjoyment or strolls through the woodland. The Manor House encourages residents to bring their own pets and has twice won an award from The Cinnamon Trust for the most pet friendly home in the UK.
Patricia Hall-Galley
