Nursing home

The Martlets

Fairlands, East Preston,
BN16 1HS
01903 788100
www.shaw.co.uk

About The Martlets

The Martlets Care Home is situated in the West Sussex coastal town of East Preston. The purpose-built home opened in 2009 and has eight self-contained wings each providing residents with single en suite bedrooms, their own lounge and dining areas and a team of dedicated professional care staff. It offers a varied and interesting social activity schedule designed around residents_ own hobbies and interests and aimed at maintaining strong community links. The Martlets provides long stay and respite residential care for older people with physical frailty and for those living with dementia.

Accommodation

  • 80Residents
  • 80Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Elizabeth Turner

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Facilities

  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Lift Lift
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

