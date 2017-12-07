Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

The Orchards

164 Shard End Crescent, Birmingham,
B34 7BP
0121 730 2040
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/the-orchards/

About The Orchards

The Orchards is a purpose-built home offering nursing, respite, end of life and palliative care in Shard End, east of Birmingham with the M6 nearby. Accommodation is provided over two floors, with a variety of daily living spaces available including three sitting rooms, two dining rooms and a dedicated entertainment and activities room. All rooms have en suite facilities, TV points and a nurse call system. A courtyard garden provides opportunities to get involved in gardening, while a private patio offers a comfortable seating area. Hairdressing is available on site, and small pets are allowed. There's a weekly programme of hobbies, activities and social opportunities, with everything from shopping trips to art workshops on offer.

Accommodation

  • 72Residents
  • 68Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Lisa Brazenall

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
