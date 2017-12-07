The Orchards is a purpose-built home offering nursing, respite, end of life and palliative care in Shard End, east of Birmingham with the M6 nearby. Accommodation is provided over two floors, with a variety of daily living spaces available including three sitting rooms, two dining rooms and a dedicated entertainment and activities room. All rooms have en suite facilities, TV points and a nurse call system. A courtyard garden provides opportunities to get involved in gardening, while a private patio offers a comfortable seating area. Hairdressing is available on site, and small pets are allowed. There's a weekly programme of hobbies, activities and social opportunities, with everything from shopping trips to art workshops on offer.

