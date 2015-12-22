Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

The Ormerod Home Trust Limited - 2 Headroomgate Road

2 Headroomgate Road, Lytham St. Annes,
FY8 3BD
01253 723513
www.ormerodtrust.org.uk

Local authority

  • Lancashire

Who runs this service

  • Ormerod Home Trust Limited (The)

Registered manager

Michaela Hunter

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
