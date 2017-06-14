Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

The Retreat - York

107 Heslington Road, York,
YO10 5BN
01904 412551
www.theretreatyork.org.uk

Local authority

  • York

Who runs this service

  • The Retreat York

Registered manager

Caroline Johnson

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
