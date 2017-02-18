The Rosary is a Jacobean-style manor in the village of Durleigh. Set in the grounds of the home, the refurbished Snowdrop House provides nursing care for residents living in the late stages of dementia. The home overlooks large landscaped sensory gardens, which include a rose garden, raised beds, a potting shed and greenhouse, where residents can grow their own produce. There are plenty of lounges to take part in a wide range of stimulating activities or relax with family and friends, who are welcome to visit at any time. Residents enjoy home-cooked meals prepared by the home's catering team, as well as freshly baked cakes, which are served daily with afternoon tea. A dedicated activities leader supports residents to spend their time as they choose with regular activities including baking, animal therapy, gentle exercise and live music, or there is a hairdressing salon for those who enjoy a little pampering.

