Nursing home

The Rosary Nursing Home

Mayfield Drive, Durleigh, Bridgwater,
TA6 7JQ
01278 727500
www.sanctuary-care.co.uk/care-homes-south-and-south-west/rosary-nursing-home

About The Rosary Nursing Home

The Rosary is a Jacobean-style manor in the village of Durleigh. Set in the grounds of the home, the refurbished Snowdrop House provides nursing care for residents living in the late stages of dementia. The home overlooks large landscaped sensory gardens, which include a rose garden, raised beds, a potting shed and greenhouse, where residents can grow their own produce. There are plenty of lounges to take part in a wide range of stimulating activities or relax with family and friends, who are welcome to visit at any time. Residents enjoy home-cooked meals prepared by the home's catering team, as well as freshly baked cakes, which are served daily with afternoon tea. A dedicated activities leader supports residents to spend their time as they choose with regular activities including baking, animal therapy, gentle exercise and live music, or there is a hairdressing salon for those who enjoy a little pampering.

Accommodation

  • 102Residents
  • 102Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Sanctuary Care Limited

Registered manager

Natali Edwards

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
