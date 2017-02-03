Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

The Rosemary Foundation (Office)

The Old Stables, East Meon Road, Langrish, Petersfield,
GU32 1RN
01730 266329
www.rosemary-foundation.org.uk

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • The Rosemary Foundation Limited

Registered manager

Barbara Pettegree

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Good
